Bhopal: It is illegal to write on money bills, but that has not stopped people from penning their thoughts on notes. Just recently, a woman wrote a note for her lover on a Rs 10 note, asking him to run away with her as her wedding was fixed. The image of the note is now going viral and has sparked many jokes online. "Vishal, my marriage is on April 26, take me away, I love you, your Kusum."

Consequently, people named Vishal and Kusum are mocked by their family and friends. A young man named Vishal Gupta said that after the note went viral on social media, his friends and relatives are teasing him fiercely. "They are asking me who is Kusum, whom you are going to take away," added Vishal. Meanwhile, a girl named Kusum said, "I am facing a lot of trouble. My friends are making fun of me and asking who is Vishal."

Earlier in 2016, a similar kind of note went viral on social media with the message that Sonam Gupta is unfaithful.