Kottayam: A young woman was stabbed by her former friend in Karukachal in the Kottayam district of Kerala on Thursday. The incident took place just outside the gate of Karukachal police station. Akhil, a native of Kuttickal in Pampady, was taken into custody following the attack.

Police said the woman came to Karukachal with her friend, Manu. At that time, Akhil waylaid them and attempted to stab the duo with a scissor. The woman was stabbed in her hand while trying to defend herself and suffered an injury. She then rushed inside the police station screaming for help.

Police nabbed Akhil quickly after the incident. Since the wound was not serious, the woman was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment and then sent back home.