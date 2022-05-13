Kozhikode: Shahana, a 20-year-old upcoming actor and model, was found dead inside her apartment in Kozhikode under mysterious circumstances. The woman was found hanging to the window grill inside the apartment at Parambil Bazaar in Kozhikode at around 11:30 pm on Thursday, sources said.

Her family members have raised suspicion about the death and police have taken her husband Sajjad into custody for questioning. Her body has been shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for postmortem. Shahana is a native of Kasaragod, added sources.

