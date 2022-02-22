Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking turn of events, the crime branch of Kerala police is planning to book a case against the woman who had filed a rape complaint against Swami Gangeshananda five years back.

In 2017, when the woman was a law student and a disciple of Swami Gangeshananda, she alleged that he tried to sexually assault her and that she cut off his penis while trying to defend herself. The Godman on the other hand told the police initially that he had cut his genitals himself and later said that some masked people had come into his room and attacked him while he was asleep.

The incident took place on May 19, 2017 and a rape case was filed against the Swam in 2017, based on the complaint from the woman.

Now, the Crime Branch investigating the case has found that the complainant conspired with her lover Ayyappadas, who is also a disciple of Swami, to commit the crime because the couple feared Swami may not approve of their marriage. According to police officials, the couple met at Kollam and Alapuzha to plan their crime and the forensic report confirmed that the woman had searched several ways of penile amputation.

However, later the woman told the police officials that Swami did not attack her but it was his aide Ayyappadas who attacked her.

When Gangeshananda approached the High Court seeking to quash the case, the girl gave statements in support of the Swami. Gangeshananda then gave a petition to DGP, alleging that there was a conspiracy involving senior police officials in the case against him. Subsequently, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

Crime branch police say they have sought the legal opinion of experts as they will have to book a case against the complainant itself. If the legal advice is in support of such a move, Crime Branch would register a case against the complainant and Ayyappadas.

