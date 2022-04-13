Palakkad: A three-year-old boy was strangled to death by his mother in Elappully of Palakkad so that she could live with her boyfriend. The child was found dead on Tuesday after which the police arrested the mother, identified as Asiya, in connection with the case.

The woman had been separated from her husband for about a year and had befriended another man. However, she did not tell the man about her child. When the man came to know about the child, a dispute erupted between the two, police said in a statement. According to the police, Asiya killed her child because she feared that her friend would walk away from her.

The baby was found dead in Asiya's house in Chuttipara, around 10 am on Tuesday. Initially, Asiya told police that the baby had not woken up in the morning and was lying unconscious. But later changed her statement and said that the baby fainted after swallowing dates. The police became suspicious of Asiya and took her into custody.

The police investigation revealed that the death of the three-year-old was a murder. During interrogation, Asiya confessed that she had killed her son so that she could live with her boyfriend.

Also read: Boy kills his stepfather for assaulting his mother in Telangana's Jangaon