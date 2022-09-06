Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband by hitting on her head using a lamp at Varkala in southern Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday, police said. Aneesh (35), who got married only two months ago, allegedly used a heavy bell metal lamp to hit his wife on her head at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. She was rushed to a hospital in the neighbourhood, but could not be saved, they said.

The couple that had left for a Gulf country for a job immediately after their marriage, returned to the state a few days ago for the treatment of the accused. The man had suspected his wife's fidelity due to which he allegedly attacked her leading to her death, they said. The husband has been arrested and a case of murder under IPC Section 302 has been charged against him.