Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A young woman, who went to a health centre to take an anti-rabies injection after bitten by a cat, was attacked and bitten by a dog inside the clinic's premises. The incident happened at Vizhinjam community health centre on Thursday morning.

Aparna, a native of Vizhinjam, had gone to take the vaccine for a cate bite. During consultation, she accidentally stepped on the tail of the dog, which was lying inside the hospital room. The dog bit her in the leg. Aparna suffered deep bleeding injuries. She was given initial treatment at the health centre and was later shifted to the General Hospital.

Local residents said that the dog, which attacked Aparna, has been living in the hospital compound for years and was not vaccinated against Rabies. The public wanted the civic officials to take necessary action at least now keeping in view the safety of patients at the health centre.

