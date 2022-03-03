Idukki: On World Wild Animals Day on March 3, the increasing tension between wild animals and humans in the densely populated Kerala is a hot topic of discussion. Both animals and humans are suffering heavily because of increasing cases of man-animal conflict. When things go beyond control, men are now resorting to harmful measures like fire arrows and even airguns to chase away the raiding animals. But, a bamboo pole, a bunch of cottons, and some kerosene are enough for Kunjumon, a native of Kanjiyar in the Idukki district of Kerala, to chase away even the most dangerous wild elephants.

With a four-foot long bamboo, Kunjumon could chase away wild tuskers

The equipment, locally called 'Mulavedi' (Bamboo gun), is a non-lethal, natural firearm that is very effective in chasing away wild animals that raid the farms. This 'gun' made of a four-foot bamboo pole, only gives out a loud firearm-like sound, without causing any harm to the animals.

'Mulavedi' has been the most preferred method to chase away animals decades ago. But the lack of people with expertise to make this simple but effective equipment made it less popular.

However, Kunjumon has been making this for ages and lends a helping hand to people who approach him to get rid of the raiding animals. The technique seems to be simple. Kunjumon drills out the compartments in the bamboo pole, except for the last one, from one end and drills a hole at the bottom of the pole. He then stuffs the cotton into it, using a bamboo stick. Some kerosene is poured into the drilled hole using a funnel. He then lits the top of the drilled hole and boom the gun goes. With 100 ml of kerosene, one could fire up to 200 shots.

Kunjumon is now even getting invitations to church festivals to perform his 'bamboo gun'. Kunjumon feels that such harmless equipment should be used to chase away raiding animals and that was why he continues to make them.

Read: Assam: 'Food Zone' created for elephants in Nagaon to stop their intrusion into village area