Kozhikode: Anayamkunnu village in Karassery Panchayat of Kozhikode will donate a radio to every household in the village to bring back the memories of radio through a programme called 'Ente Aakashavani' (My AIR).

They are first giving preference to aged people and those who are bed-ridden due to some ailments. However, every household will get one radio and the plan is to also get the younger generation to get drawn towards the charm of radios.

In the first phase radios, each worth Rs. 1400 would be given to 30 houses in the village. Village panchayat is funding the programme through sponsors to make Anayamkunnu a complete 'radio village'.

