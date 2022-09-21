Ernakulam: The Congress leadership in Kerala was in for a big embarrassment when a poster erected for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, including a picture of RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. When the picture became controversial, the local Congress leaders covered it with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The district Congress leadership, in a face-saving exercise, suspended INTUC Chenmanganad mandalam president Suresh. The poster erected in Athani, in Chenmanganad Panchayat, was prepared under the leadership of Congress Block member and former Panchayat president Dileep Kaprassery.

The area where the incident was reported in the constituency of the Congress MLA Anwar Sadat. The poster and the efforts of the Congress workers to cover up the picture of Savarkar, which was included along with freedom fighters and Congress leaders, are now viral on social media.