Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Congress-led United Democratic Fund (UDF) declared indefinite Satyagraha against the CPI(M)- led government's approach towards its various demands. V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly announced the protest as soon as the House assembled at 9 am on Tuesday. Four other MLAs of the UDF joined Satheesan in this protest.

According to official sources, "Opposition members including Anwar Sadat, TJ Vinod, Uma Thomas, Kurukoli Moiteen, and AKM Ashraf staged this indefinite Satyagraha against the government. The members of the opposition also accused the government of not taking adequate steps to ensure the proper functioning of the House. V D Satheesan accused the government's arrogant approach to be the reason for the opposition protest."

Official sources further said that the government on the other hand stated that protests being staged by the members of the opposition were against the rules of the proceedings of the house. Minister M B Rajesh said that this protest by the members of the opposition was a violation of the discipline of the house. Rajesh said that the Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Leader are responsible for creating this ruckus in the Assembly. He also demanded that the speaker must take strict action against this protest.

The opposition has been protesting in the Kerala Assembly since last week. This protest is against the restrictions on moving adjournment motions to discuss certain issues in the House. Reacting to this protest, A.N. Shamseer, the speaker of the House said that the step taken by the opposition was not right.