Kochi (Kerala) : Two women were abducted and then sacrificed as part of black magic performed for financial prosperity at Elandur in the Pathanamthitta district on Monday. The women, both natives of Kochi were abducted and then murdered with the help of a sorcerer and his wife. Kerala Police have arrested three persons so far in this regard.

According to the police the miscreants first killed the women and then cut the bodies of the victims into several pieces and buried them near Tiruvalla, police said.

Police have arrested Scorcesor Bagavant Sing, a native of Tiruvalla, his wife Laila, and agent Muhammed Shafi. Shafi was responsible for abducting the women. Police said the women were sacrificed as part of black magic as the accused had conducted a pooja for financial prosperity.

Police said Muhammed Shafi befriended the women through social media and then abducted them. These women went missing from September 26. The deceased have been identified as Padmam (52), a resident of Kadavanthra, and Rosili (50), a resident of Kaladi.