Thrissur: The Thrissur cyber crime police on Friday arrested two youths, who had splurged Rs 2.44 crore that was credited to their accounts accidentally by a bank. The two youths have been identified as Nidhin and Manu, natives of Arimbur near Kanjani in Kerala's Thrissur. The youths have spent the money on expensive items like phones and also paid off their loans using the money and also did share trading. The remaining amount in the account was then transferred to 54 other accounts in 19 different banks, police said.

The bank officials lodged a complaint after realising the missing money. The police started an investigation and arrested the youths. "The bank where the youths had the account, was merging with another bank when the mistake in the server happened and the money got wrongly credited to the accounts of the youths," police said.

Police are also investigating the possibility of the youths manipulating the bank servers to siphon off the money. The youths have not been involved in any cases before this, police added.