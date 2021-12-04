Kannur (Kerala): The Kannur police has registered a case against three youths who had cheated a businessman and collected more than Rs. 1.23 crores and 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him after offering to make his son partner in a firm that directly deals with NASA.

Police have registered the cheating case against Biju Kumar, Sumesh and Prashant, all natives of Perambra in Kozhikode based on a complaint lodged by P Bhargavan, a resident of Trichambaram, Taliparamba, Kannur.

According to the complainant, the accused had won his confidence after arranging an MBBS admission for his daughter. He said the accused persons then convinced them that they were running a firm, 'Space Technology Project Work' which directly deals with NASA and cheated him by collecting money and the jewellery offering to make his son the partner of the firm.

Further in his complaint, he said that the accused persons had collected Rs. 1,26,48,412 and 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery between 2015 and 2020. He had transferred the money through his wife's and his own bank accounts. The accused then stopped interacting with Bhargavan and refused to attend his phone calls.

Bhargavan said that when he realised that he had been cheated, he lodged a complaint with the Taliparamba police.

