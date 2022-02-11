Palakkad (Kerala): Trekker Babu, who was rescued by the Indian Army after 46 hours of the rescue operation, has been discharged from Palakkad district Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said that his health condition is stable and his wounds have also healed.

District Collector Mrunmayee Joshi, District police chief R Viswanath, DMO KP Reetha, his family, friends also were beside Babu, while he was being discharged. He was in ICU observation for the last 24 hours.

Babu was stuck at the crevice of Cheradu mountain for 46 hours without food and water. Twenty-three-year-old Babu was rescued by the army and airlifted by a special helicopter, landed at Kanjikode helipad. He was rushed to the hospital from there.

"I love trekking and will continue to do so, Babu said while leaving the hospital. Babu's mother expressed gratitude to all, who took part in the rescue operation."

