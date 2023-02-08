Trainer aircraft overturns in Kerala, pilot safe
Published on: 34 minutes ago
Thiruvananthapuram: A flight training aircraft for student pilots overturned at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here on Wednesday, an airport official said. The pilot is safe, the official said.
The incident occurred at 11.36 am when the training aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology while taking off on a solo flight veered off from the runway and overturned. (PTI)
