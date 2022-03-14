Kannur: A toddler died of drowning in a bucket of water in Kerala's Kannur area. Yashwant, 18 months old, son of Jitest Joshi died at around 12 noon on Sunday by drowning in a bucket while playing at Iriti Punnad Maithili Bhavan. The boy was rushed to a private hospital in Irtysh subdivision where doctors declared him dead.

The boy was playing and could not be found when the family looked for him. Later, the family members discovered him lifeless in the bucket. Police took cognisance of the mishap and sent the body to Pariyaram Medical College.