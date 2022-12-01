Kottayam (Kerala): Several girl students of a college in Kottayam district in Kerala cut their hair on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the moral policing attack suffered by two students.

The protest was against Monday’s attack on a college girl and her friend in Kottayam town. The incident triggered widespread protests on campuses, with students expressing their anger and repugnance in various ways. Besides the cutting of hair, a human wall that was formed at CMS College in support of the victims, who also attend the institution, three female students cut their hair on campus.

Kerala: To protest moral policing, college students cut hair, form human chain

The students said that the protest was staged to express solidarity with the students who suffered the moral policing attack as well as a call to society to react to such incidents.

A male and female student suffered the attack on Monday night in Kottayam town. A gang of youths attacked the two accusing them of roaming around in the night. Video footage of the incident went viral.

The students who suffered the attack lamented that no one who witnessed the attack did not react. The students were going to give clothes to a friend who was hospitalised.