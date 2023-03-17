Malappuram (Kerala): Three people died after a lorry overturned at Valancheri Vattapara bend in Kerala's Malappuram district on Friday, the police said. The deceased have been identified as the lorry owner's son and the driver. The deceased have been identified as Sarath (28), lorry driver Unnikrishnan (55) from Mannarkkad Kotopadam in Palakkad district and Arun (28), son of the lorry owner from Chalakudy, the police said. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Friday. All three were trapped in the cabin of the lorry. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The fire department personnel, police and locals retrieved the bodies from the cabin.

Also read: Bihar: Four coaches of Jamalpur-Sahibganj Burdwan passenger train derail in Munger

According to sources, many major accidents occurred in the Valancheri Vattapara bend. Although many safety measures have been taken in the area, there is no respite from accidents. According to the Public Works Department, the curve will be completely removed during the National Highway renovation.

Earlier, three persons were killed and two others were injured after the car in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pit in Rajasthan's Sirohi. The police said that the car was heading from Jaipur. The police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on the National Highway. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment.