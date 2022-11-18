Ernakulam (Kochi): Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a model inside a car in Kochi that took place on Thursday night. The model (19), a resident of the Kakkanad area, had gone out for drinks at a bar in the city at around 8:30 pm on Thursday evening, police said. She collapsed in the bar at 10 pm, following which the three accused took her in their car on the pretext of dropping her off and took turns to rape her, they added.

According to police, the other woman, who was with the group at the bar, did not get into the car. The victim was dropped off in front of her residence later, where she informed her friend about the incident. The latter admitted her to a hospital and informed the cops. It is learnt that all three accused hail from Kodungallur. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College.