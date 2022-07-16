Kozhikode (Kerala): A 10-minute cyclone that occurred on the Vellayil coast near here created shockwaves among the fishermen and local people in the north Kerala district here on Friday. The roofs of several fishing boats and a few houses nearby were flown off in the gusty winds that formed in the Arabian Sea at around 10 am and moved towards the coast. Though there was a respite to the torrential rains that have been witnessed in the past three days across northern Kerala, gusty winds and waterlogging continued in many parts of the eastern region. Given the incessant rains, educational institutions in the Wayanad district and eastern parts of Malappuram district remain closed on Friday.

