Malappuram (Kerala): A giant 114-year-old teak tree that had dried up and fallen in Kerala's Nilambur teak plantation which was auctioned for a whopping Rs 39.25 lakhs, was transported to the buyer's location on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The tree was planted by the Britishers in 1909 and has recently fell down on its own, the official said. The Kerala Forest Department auctioned this tree through e-auctions and a timber merchant from Thiruvananthapuram bagged the timber at a record price.

According to the Nadunkayam Depot officials, the teak trees are being auctioned only after they dry up and fall on their own. This tree which was planted during the British era was very well preserved by the Kerela Forest Department. This teak tree was auctioned in three parts and amid a tight bidding war.

All three pieces were sold to a single individual accumulating a total cost of Rs 39.25 Lakhs. They said the tree was purchased by Ajeesh, from Thiruvananthapuram. According to officials, the tree was put up for auction on Feb. 10. The main piece fetched Rs 23 lakhs while the other two pieces of the same tree fetched Rs 11 lakhs and Rs 5.25 lakhs each.

The officials quoted Ajeesh as saying that he will be exporting the teak timber logs. The department did expect a high price for this tree but not to this extent. The three pieces of this tree were transported in a lorry to Thiruvananthapuram for which Ajeesh had to shell an addition of Rs 15,000 for the logistics. Many locals came to witness the loading of the teak tree that fetched a record price.

