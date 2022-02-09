Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Kerala Crime Branch has restarted the investigation to search for wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, wanted in the sensational Chacko Murder case, following Renzy Ismail, a beverage shop manager at Pathanamthitta claim that he had seen Kurup in Gujarat. The Crime Branch has been searching for Kurup for the last 38 years.

According to Ismail, in 2007, he had met a swami in Gujarat who looked exactly like Kurup. He himself introduced himself as Sankara Giri. Renzy Ismail was a teacher there. He said he knew him for one month and when he saw the pictures of Kurup in the newspaper, he informed the police, who, however, carried out no particular investigation.

This time also Renzy has claimed that he had seen Kurup in a travel vlog in Haridwar last December. He became suspicious again and lodged another police complaint. He also filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the information, the investigation team had decided to spread their probe to Gujarat also.