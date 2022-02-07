Kottayam: Snake Rescuer Vava Suresh has been discharged from Kottayam Medical College after his recovery on Monday.

Suresh was bitten by a black cobra while he was trying to catch it a week ago and he lost consciousness. Since then, he was under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College hospital and he regained consciousness last Thursday. 65 bottles of antivenom were used for his treatment and he was discharged from the hospital today after making a full recovery.

Minister VN Vasavan, MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Hospital Authorities Dr.T.K.Jayakumar, Dr.Ratheesh Kumar and Suresh's brother were accompanying him when he got discharged. Suresh expressed gratitude to Hospital authorities and people who took him to the hospital and thanked people who prayed for him.

Vava Suresh also declared that he will continue his profession.

A Chennai based charitable organisation has offered to build a house for Suresh.