Kottayam (Kerala): Vava Suresh, a well-known snake expert, who is undergoing treatment in Kottayam medical college after being bitten by a cobra has been recovering well say, doctors.

According to the doctors, Suresh is completely cleared up from snake venom so they have stopped giving him antivenom. The only medicine given to him is for snake bite wounds. His memory and speaking abilities are fine. He can also walk and after two days of observation, he will probably be discharged from the hospital.

Suresh was bitten by a Cobra on January 31 evening when he was trying to place it in a sack after catching it from a house in Kurichi village in Kottayam district.

This is not the first incident that he was bitten by a snake and admitted to the hospital.

In 2020, he battled for his life on a ventilator for days after a viper bit him.