Kannur (Kerala): A six-year-old migrant boy from Rajasthan was brutally kicked by a youngster for leaning on his car in Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district on Thursday night. As the shocking CCTV visuals of the cruel incident went viral on social media and news channels started telecasting it, the accused was taken into custody by police on Friday morning.

In the purported video, the boy, belonging to a migrant worker family from Rajasthan, could be seen standing and leaning on a car parked on the side of a busy road. The angry man could be seen asking the child something and brutally kicking him on his chest following which the shocked boy walked away silently.

In the visuals, some local people could also be seen questioning the inhuman act of Shihshad, hailing from Ponnambalamedu in Kerala, and he was heard justifying his actions by saying the boy was standing near his vehicle for some time. The accused soon left the place in the same vehicle. Local people complained that though the police were informed about the incident, they did not take the incident seriously. However, as the visuals of the act went viral on social media, police personnel finally took the accused into custody.

Assembly Speaker and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said a case would be registered soon and stringent action would be taken against the accused. Expressing shock over the incident, Education Minister V Sivankutty said, "Humanity is not something that you can buy from shops. How cruel is it to kick away a six-year-old for leaning on a car. All legal action will be ensured. Such incidents should not be repeated," the minister said in a Facebook post.