Thiruvananthapuram: It is the relentless commitment and tough mentality to fight against adversities that put Parvathy AS and Lakshmi AS to achieve what they dreamt of. The duo, with hearing impairment, have become the only two candidates to have cracked the Indian Engineering Service exam 2022 from Kerala, according to results published on March 20. The sisters are daughters of Seetha, a junior superintendent of the Public Works Department of the Government of Kerala.

As per information, they lost their father when Lakhsmi, the younger sibling, was only two years old. Undeterred by the tragic developments, Seetha carried on with their education, with the sisters enrolling in the National Institute of Speech and Hearing.

They started following what others say by reading the lip moments. They passed the entrance and got admission to the College of Engineering at Tiruvananthapuram. Parvathy then got a job as the Assistant Engineer at the Irrigation Department of the Kerala government. Lakshmi also got a temporary job as Assistant Engineer at the Local Administration Department.

The sisters also got a Central government job, but they refused to accept it and decided to appear for the Indian Engineering Services. They started attending the exams for the first time in 2019, with success ultimately heading their way. In 2022, Parvathy got the 74th Rank and Lakshmi got the 75th Rank at the all-India level.