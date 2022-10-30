Thiruvananthapuram: A Sikkimese woman was found hanging at a rented accommodation at Kovalam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday. The deceased identified as Vedanshi Kumari (24), a resident of Tibet Road in Gangtok, was found by fellow residents of the house. According to the information, she was working at a hotel in the area.

Kumari shared the residence with two other women from Sikkim and three locals. It is learnt that one among the deceased's housemates found her, subsequently, they alerted both police and neighbours. Speaking about the incident, Kovalam SHO Vijay said, "There is no prima facie mystery in the death and the cause of death will be clear only after getting the post-mortem report. Forensic experts examined the spot". The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College for post-mortem.