Thiruvananthapuram: Senior journalist E. Somanath passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, family sources said. He was 58. Somanath, a well-known political and environmental reporter, was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage at a private hospital here.

A veteran in political and Assembly reporting, Somanath retired from Malayalam daily, Malayala Manorama, last year. For over 30 years, Somanath had reported the Kerala Assembly proceedings and his column "Naduthalam" was known for its sharp and witty account of the assembly proceedings, the legislators and political parties.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Speaker M B Rajesh and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala among others condoled the demise of the veteran journalist. "His noted political reports, satires, analysis & writings on environment endeared himself to readers. Heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti," Khan tweeted.

Also Read: Educationist, journalist Fatma Zakaria dead

Vijayan recalled that Somanath, who had been a journalist in the capital for more than two decades, was an eminent journalist who excelled in Assembly reporting and his weekly columns. Rajesh said Somanath's analysis on Assembly proceedings was very remarkable.

"He was like a teacher/ guide to the young generation of journalists. It's a known fact that he will be present throughout the session at the press gallery," the Speaker said.

Satheesan noted that for the past three decades, Somnath has been authoritatively reporting on politics, legislation, governance and the environment through Malayala Manorama.

"He has written in-depth reviews and presented the politics in Kerala to the people with a tinge of humor. Somnath covered the assembly proceedings for thirty years, missing it only for five days," Satheesan said.

Chennithala said Somanath always upheld the dignity of journalism. "He gave a new dimension to Assembly reporting with his witty and engaging writing," Chennithala said, adding that he lost a good friend.

He is survived by his wife Radha and daughter Devaki.

PTI