Thiruvananthapuram: The service weapon of a security officer posted at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, went off accidentally on Tuesday morning, sources said. No one was injured in the incident, which occurred while the security officer was cleaning his pistol, an officer from Museum police station said.

"No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 9.15 AM," the officer said. He also quoted sources as saying that the CM was not present at Cliff House at the time the incident took place.