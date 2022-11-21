Kochi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by Dr K Riji John, who had challenged the Kerela High Court's order setting aside his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of Kerela University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). However, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli refused to stay the High Court's order as of now. Though senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and KK Venugopal, appearing for Riji John and the State of Kerala respectively, pressed for a stay or a status quo order, the bench declined and said it will dispose of the matter after two weeks. "If you succeed, you will be reinstated," said CJI Chandrachud.

Also read: Madras HC recalls order quashing FIR against Siva Shankar Baba

When Jaideep Gupta said that the administration of the university will come to a standstill, the CJI said, "Chancellor is bound to make some arrangements for two weeks". "Then there should be no permanent appointments in the meantime", Gupta urged. Following this, the bench added in the order that "Any action in the meantime will abide by the result of the petition". The matter will be heard again after two weeks.