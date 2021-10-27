Idukki: Amid heated discussion over the safety of the century-old Mullaperiyar dam on social media, the Idukki district administration has geared up the implementation of safety and security measures in the district. Raising alarm, the water level in the dam has gone up to 137.60 feet. 142 feet is the maximum limit permitted in the dam as per the Supreme Court's order and Kerala's demand is to restrict the water level at 136 feet.

A control room has been set up to monitor the water level in the dam and to communicate with multiple agencies for emergency responses in the wake of any eventuality. A Forest Section officer has been put in charge of coordinating such efforts at the dam site and administrative staff has been deployed in these areas.

The badly damaged 'Chappath' area on the Mullaperiyar Dam-Vallakadavu Road has been repaired on a war footing for immediate access to the dam site. This road was damaged in the recent rains and flooding.

Measures have also been taken to evacuate people living along the Periyar riverside during emergencies. Government staff working in the Vallakadavu range and temporary watchers have been asked to be available round-the-clock.

A special task force is formed and is deployed at Thekkadi. All boats and other vehicles under the Periyar East Division have been kept ready. A vehicle and temporary watchers have been deployed on the other bank of the Periyar River to provide assistance to the Vanchivayal Tribal Colony in the event of this colony getting disconnected as heavy rains continue to pound these areas.

Night patrolling has been provided in Vanchivayal and nearby areas and trees that pose risk to lives and to vehicle movement have been felled. Water flow in the Periyar river near the Vallakkadavu-Vanchivayal bridge has been cleared after removing the trees and debris that got stuck under the bridge during the recent landslides and floods. Other instructions given by the Disaster Mitigation Authority are being implemented.

