Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Sabarimala Sreedharma Shastha temple was opened on September 6 at 5 pm for Onanal Puja. The temple will remain open from September 7 to September 10. Besides, the Onam feast has also been arranged for the devotees beginning from 'Uthrada Day' to 'Chatayam Day'. 'Udayastamaya Puja', 'Ashtabhishekam', 'Kalashabhishekam', 'Padipuja' and 'Pushpabhishekam' will be performed for four days at the temple.

Thirunada will be closed after the recitation of 'Harivarasanam' On September 10 at 10 pm. Devotees will be allowed to use a virtual queue system for having the darshan of the Lord. Spot booking counters have also been set up for devotees at Nilakkal. On the other hand, permission for 'Pamba Snanam' will not be allowed due to inclement weather condition.