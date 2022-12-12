Kozhikode: A mini-bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka met with an accident on the Vadakara Kunhipally National Highway in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on Monday at around 6 am. The mini-bus collided with a pickup van going to Kannur. The driver of the pickup van and 15 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured in the incident. No one was severely injured. All the injured were admitted to different hospitals in Kozhikode. The Kerala police informed that they will provide vehicles for those pilgrims, who have been stranded due to the accident, to continue their journey.

