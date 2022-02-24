Thiruvananthapuram: Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming at taking Russia to the past glory of the erstwhile Soviet Union with the military offensive against Ukraine, opined Dr TP Sreenivasan, former Indian Ambassador to the United States of America.

Analysing the present tension between Russia and Ukraine TP Sreenivasan said "Russia started the military deployment on borders of Ukraine in November 2021 with this aim and Putin's intent was very evident from the day he became the President in 2000. Putin wants to reunite most of the older Soviet Republics with Russia. The world also feared that Putin would invade Ukraine and make it a part of Russia."

He has been asking the US and European countries not to make Ukraine a member of NATO and had clarified that Russia would only think of an attack against Ukraine if it becomes a member of NATO. But, the world always anticipated the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine. In my view, there is no possibility of Russia invading Ukraine because Ukraine is not an enemy nation of Russia.

The newfound alliance between China and Russia, that came up following the possible war scenario is going to be a great threat for India. Putin visited Beijing on February 4 and both countries have signed significant agreements. The significant agreements reached were that China announced its support to Russia on the Ukraine issue and in turn, Russia extends its support to China on its stand on Taiwan.

This alliance is going to be dangerous for India as India's friend Russia is teaming up with our enemy China. For India, cooperation from Russia is inevitable as the military weapons and equipment that we use for decades are all Russian made and the spare parts for the same have to be supplied by Russia. "We also have economic ties with Russia and India has several investment projects there. All these are going to be affected by this alliance. So, a major challenge India is going to face in the future is how we are going to handle the Russia - China alliance," TP Sreenivasan added.