Kollam: A rescue operation that lasted for more than 24 hours, from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday, to save a man who had fallen into a well in Kerala's Kollam, ended unsuccessfully as he died before the rescue team could reach him.

Sudheer, a native of Kannanallur, was trapped in the well when soil caved in while dredging and placing rings in the dredged 65-feet-deep well. He tried to climb up using a rope, but couldn't succeed. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot and they used an earthmover to pave the way. A portion of the well was blocked with rock and mud, making the rescue operation more time-consuming.

Additionally, they also had to find a powerful earthmover to remove the rocks and intermittent rains did not help either. On Wednesday night, having dug about 25 feet, they hadn't spotted Sudheer. The rescue operation was put on hold till morning. On Thursday, the rescue team continued the operation, and authorities including senior police officials and fire officials were camping at the site.

It went on from early morning to afternoon to complete digging to the point of rescuing him. It took over 25 hours in total and despite the best efforts of officials, they could only retrieve his body.