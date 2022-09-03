Malappuram (Kerala) : A large number of birds were killed due to the reckless cutting of a tree for a road development work undertaken by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Kerala, a video of which has gone viral on the social media. The incident was reported from Randathani area in this district. The video of the felling of the tree which resulted in the killing of many birds has gone viral on social media since Thursday, prompting state PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas to seek a report from the NHAI.

The video, which was shot in the first week of August shows a huge tree being felled using an excavator. Numerous birds from the tree were seen being smashed to the ground as the tree fell, many of them chicks. The minister's office said a report has been sought from NHAI. "The minister has sought stringent action against the contractor who was entrusted with the works," his office said.

Meanwhile, Edavanna forest range officer has taken the excavator and its driver into custody. A complaint in this regard was sent to Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nithin Gadkari by Thomas Lawrence, the CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement seeking action against the culprits.

"Many birds and their young ones were displaced which is really heart breaking. This time of the year is birds' nesting time and they could have waited for a few more weeks till the young ones are able to fly off," Lawrence told PTI.



Gadkari's office had positively responded to the complaint sent in this regard and has assured action, he added. He said the minister's office seeking action was the reason for this particular video to go viral. "A proper rehabilitation of these birds should have been done before engaging in such so-called development activities. At least they could have waited until the baby birds were old enough to fly away. This is completely unacceptable," Praveen Muraleedharan, a wildlife photographer and nature enthusiast, said.

Lawrence said there are several such decades-old trees in that area with lots of bird nests and sought the help from Gadkari's office as there were chances of felling more trees which may end in the destruction of birds habitat. PTI