Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has come up with two initiatives in an attempt to digitalise ration shops and ration purchases across the state. The government has also decided to introduce ATM facilities in more than 2,000 ration outlets in the state, where the cardholders can withdraw up to Rs. 5000.

In this regard, the state has already held discussions with two commercial banks to set up their ATMs in the ration shops. The state also plans to alter the ration card to incorporate an electronic chip, which will help people avail the ATM facility. The Kerala Government had earlier decided to convert the present paper ration cards into electronic chip cards. One ration shop in each panchayat will have this facility and in Municipalities, two or more shops will offer the ATM facility. Sources said the government would also begin E-Service outlets alongside ration shops to provide online services to ration customers.