Wayanad: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office was vandalized by a group of SFI (Students Federation of India) workers in his constituency on Friday. The SFI activists broke the materials inside the office when a march to the MP's office turned violent. The student body was protesting against Gandhi's lack of response to the Buffer zone order from the Supreme Court, demanding a 1 km buffer around all national parks, sanctuaries, and other reserves of the sort. Police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi MPs office vandalized in Wayanad after SFI march

Congress, meanwhile alleged that the police have been giving support to the SFI activists to unleash violence against Rahul Gandhi's office. The shutter to the office was also damaged in the attack. Congress also alleged that Rahul Gandhi's office secretary Agustine Pulpally was also attacked by the SFI activists. Following the incident, Congress workers marched to the spot and police had to use force to disperse the protesting party cadres. CPI(M) meanwhile clarified that the party does not want any protest to turn into violence.

Also read: Aisha Sultana's plea in sedition case dismissed as withdrawn