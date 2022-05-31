Ernakulam: Polling for the Thrikkakara by-election, which started on Tuesday morning at 7 AM, witnessed 30 per cent of voting as of 11 am. Candidates Jo Joseph (CPIM) and Uma Thomas (Congress) cast their votes early in the morning.

LDF candidate Jo Joseph has cast his vote at booth number 140 at Padamughal School, and UDF candidate Uma Thomas has cast her vote at the Pipeline booth. Jo Joseph expressed his confidence in the result of the election, while Uma Thomas said UDF would win by a large margin. BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan also expressed his chances of winning.

Actor Mammootty and actor-director Renji Panicker Lal were among those who cast their votes. The total electorate in the constituency this time is 1,96,805, in which 3,633 are first-time voters. Of the total electorate, 95,274 are men, 101,530 are women and one is transgender. There is a total of 239 booths in the constituency, and the voting has been peaceful with no issues being reported yet.

The booths were set up under the leadership of the Suchitwa Mission to ensure green protocol. Webcasting is available at all booths. Of the 239 polling booths, 75 are auxiliary booths. There are five model polling stations in the constituency. The polling will conclude by 6 PM.