Eranakulam (Kerala): At least five policemen, including Kunnathunadu Circle Inspector Shajan, were injured after a group of migrant workers attacked the police team at Kizhakkambalam in Kerala's Kochi. The workers also set two police jeeps on fire.

The incident took place when the police team reached a labour camp at Kizhakkambalam after a few labourers in an inebriated condition clashed during the Christmas celebrations on Saturday midnight.

The injured policemen were admitted to Kolenchery Medical College.

The incident took place at the labour camp of Kitex company.

At around midnight a clash took place between the migrant workers during the Christmas celebrations at a labour camp in the Kizhakkambalam. As soon as the police reached the spot to bring the situation under control, more than 300 migrants attacked the police. When the police personnel ran for cover leaving behind the jeep, the migrants set the jeep on fire.

Following the attack on the police team, a large posse of police led by Aluva Rural SP Karthik reached the spot and took over 150 migrant labourers into custody.

A large police contingent was deployed in Kizhakkambalam where the clashes took place.

