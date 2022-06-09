Idukki: What all a policeman will have to do during his duty is beyond the common man's imagination. Apart from the general description of a tough-looking, bad-mouthed policeman we see on most occasions, there are several occasions where their gentle best come to display. People of Adimali, Idukki on Wednesday witnessed such a situation where the policeman was a loving elder, a counselor, and a shoulder to cry on for a woman who tried to end her life.

The policeman, who cajoled the girl from a mountain peak to safety is now the 'darling' of the people of Idukki. The way he talked to the girl, gave her confidence and the way he handled the whole situation in saving her life, will be an inspiration for many of his colleagues.

Sub Inspector of Police Santhosh KM, who is now stationed at Adimali police station, is seen sitting on a tricky mountain slope, talking to the girl at a distance. His words of affection and care finally win the girl's confidence, who finally came near the police and was saved.

Also read: Navy commando rescues woman in Goa river

Santhosh KM said to the girl, "Look here...what is your problem? Whatever is the solution, we will do it for you. You come here and sit here and tell me your problem. Come child, come, my dear son (girls are addressed in opposite gender as a greater expression of love and care). Be careful, slow, be careful. Our first duty is to solve my child's problem, till then everything can wait. Walk carefully, do not slip..walk slowly. Whatever be the problem, I will solve it for you, be careful my son. There are no problems that do not have a solution. We will solve it here and then only we can leave."