Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led opposition-UDF boycotted the Kerala Assembly proceedings on Thursday protesting the police action against locals who opposed the laying of survey stones for the Left government's flagship Silver Line project in Kottayam district. The MLAs staged a sit-in at the portal of the Assembly hall and raised slogans against the government alleging police high-handedness against common people especially women during the agitation today.

The protest turned violent at Madappally in Changanassery in Kottayam as a large number of people including women gathered and raised 'go back' slogans against the officials who reached the place to lay stones as part of the land acquisition for the multi-crore initiative.

Later, the police removed the protesters including women by force, triggering tension in the area for hours.

Coming down heavily on the LDF government over the issue, UDF leaders said the state has been witnessing intense public protests from north to south against the project, and as a responsible opposition, they would extend all support to the anxious commoners.

Addressing reporters outside the House, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said, "Not just in Kottayam, but the entire state, cutting across villages, towns, and cities, people are coming out and protesting against the Silver Line project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is affected with political blindness and arrogance of power."

Terming the incident as "most unfortunate", former CM Oommen Chandy urged the Vijayan government to backtrack from the project as it does not have the Centre's nod.

"The central government has already made it clear that they have not accorded any sanction for the project. Then why is the state government going ahead with the project?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress, BJP, and the 'Samarasamithi, the forum which coordinates protests against the project, gave a call for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal in Changanassery, a municipal town in Kottayam, on Friday over the issue.

Changanassery and several other places witnessed protests by locals against the installation of Silver Line survey stones.