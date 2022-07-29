Kozhikode: Kozhikode Railway Police arrested a pastor and two Rajasthan natives for child trafficking on Friday. The police along with the Child Welfare Committee members rescued 12 girl children at Kozhikode Railway station. These children were brought from Rajasthan, without any valid documents, to Karuna Bhavan, a Christian home based out of Pulluvazhy, Perumbavoor.

Police have arrested the director of Karuna Bhavan, pastor Jacob Varghese, and brokers from Rajasthan, Lokesh Kumar, and Shyam Lal. Police said the Karuna Bhavan Charitable Trust has been working without permission as the government had withdrawn the license for the agency three years ago. Police suspect the same gang could have trafficked children in the past as well.

These trafficked girl children were rescued from Oaka Express at Kozhikode Railway Station by Railway Police and Child Welfare Committee members. Children were then handed over to the CWC and are now admitted to the Children's Welfare Home at Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode. Parents of some of the children have reached Kozhikode. However, children will be handed over to the parents only through the Rajasthan CWC.

Police officials said the activities of Karuna Bhavan are highly mysterious and further investigation would be conducted into their activities. The accused will be taken into custody for further investigation.

According to a report from the National Human Rights Commission, every year 40,000 children go missing in India and 11,000 of them are never traced. About 90 percent of child trafficking happens between states and the remaining 10 percent to foreign countries. According to National Crime Records Bureau statistics, Mumbai and Kolkata lead in child trafficking cases in the country.