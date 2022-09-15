Thrissur (Kerala): The district office of the Congress here painted in vivid saffron shade as part of preparations to welcome the Nehru scion has landed the party leadership in an embarrassing situation even as Rahul Gandhi is campaigning against Hindutva politics of the BJP across the state. Seeking to give a facelift to the party's district headquarters ahead of Gandhi's visit as part of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the DCC leadership had directed to spruce up the building with the tricolour.

However, the laborer mistakenly gave more prominence to saffron and green, the shades of the BJP flag, giving a first sight impression that it was the office of the right wing party. The "gaffe" was noticed by the local leadership only after the completion of the painting work the other day.

But by that time, the images of the newly painted DCC office had gone viral on social media platforms bringing embarrassment to the party leadership as political opponents attacked them and charged that choosing the saffron shade was a testimony to their affiliation to the BJP.

As the issue triggered a controversy, the workers were directed to repaint the office, giving a green coating over the saffron shade this morning to put a lid on the controversy. A senior DCC office bearer told PTI that painting the office with the saffron shade happened "incidentally."

But, unfortunately it sparked a political controversy. "The painting was done as part of plan to give a fresh look to the DCC office ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the district. A direction was given to give shades of the national flag. But, it seems that the laborer forgot to use white colour. They gave prominence to saffron and green only," the leader said. The repainting works are progressing and it would be completed soon, he added. (PTI)