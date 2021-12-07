Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday after eight out of the 10 samples of COVID-19 positive persons who arrived in the state from 'high risk' countries tested negative for the Omicron variant of the virus.

Results of two samples are awaited, Health Minister Veena George said.

The samples which tested negative in the gene analysis at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) were of persons from Kozhikode (2), Malappuram (2), Ernakulam (2), Thiruvananthapuram (1) and Pathanamthitta (1).

Sample of another person, who arrived at Calicut International airport from a 'high risk country' and tested positive for COVID-19, has also been sent for testing, the minister said.

She said that though the initial samples have tested negative, there should be strict vigil to prevent Omicron spread.