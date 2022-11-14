Kottayam: Nine girls, including POCSO Act survivors, went missing on Monday from a shelter home run by a private NGO in Kerala's Kottayam, police said. The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited by the social justice department and the child welfare committee. Police said they have registered a case and an investigation was on to find the missing girls.

Also read: Delhi police searching for 14-year-old missing girl

A senior police officer said that they received a complaint in the morning that the girls were found missing from the shelter. Police said the inmates were housed in the shelter at the direction of the CWC. As per the police officer, the girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. “But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC. However, they were found missing in the morning," the senior official said.