PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids at 56 locations across Kerala

Trivandrum: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case. The searches are going on at the premises and offices of several suspects having links with cadres of the PFI, an organisation banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in September this year. The ban will be effective against the PFI associates and affiliates for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Pertinently, RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15, 2021. Current raids started early on Thursday morning in coordination with the State police following specific inputs against PFI cadres who are accused of their involvement in several terrorist acts. Several of the PFI activists are also accused in the murder of several persons, including Sanjith (Kerala, November 2021), V-Ramalingam (Tamil Nadu, 2019), Nandu (Kerala, 2021), Abhimanyu (Kerala, 2018), Bibin (Kerala, 2017), Sharath (Kamataka, 2017), R Rudresh (Kamataka, 2016), Praveen Puyari (Karnataka, 2016), and Sasi Kumar (Tamil Nadu, 2016).

The NIA had recently furnished a report before a Kerala court, claiming that the leaders of the banned PFI were in touch with Al Qaeda through different modes. This report of the NIA was submitted to the Kerala court. The NIA has also claimed that the PFI members had been running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a different time.

"Recently during raids a few devices were seized by the NIA. During the scanning of those devices the NIA learnt that the PFI leaders had been in touch with Al Qaeda. They were also having a secret wing," said the source. The entire network of PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were conducted earlier. The PFI was then banned and all its leaders were arrested.

The government had said, "The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country."

Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organisation and has hence declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an 'unlawful association' under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."