Malappuram: A newborn baby's body was found mauled by stray dogs in Tirur area of Kerala's Malappuram district on Tuesday. Police said the body could be three days old. Locals found the body abandoned in Chenakkal, Kanmanam near Tirur and it was disfigured presumably by stray dogs. Kalpakanchery police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Owners of a house nearby checked the area when they found crows cawing loudly near the spot and found the body. Stray dog menace is also severe in this area, police said. Police suspect that the newborn baby could have been abandoned soon after birth. The body sent for post-mortem. Police are investigating the matter.