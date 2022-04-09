Ernakulam: A crucial audio containing voice note of Malayalam actor Dileep has surfaced today in connection to the alleged abduction-assault case of an actress near Kochi back in February 2017. The audio clip contains a conversation between Dileep and his friend Baiju Chengamanadu. In the recording, the actor is purportedly heard saying he did not have to 'suffer this punishment', adding that 'another woman had to suffer since he executed the act to protect her."

The investigating team recovered the conversation from director Balachandra Kumar, who recorded the clip while sitting close to the actor. The police, later on, confirmed that the audio was later recovered from Dileep's personal phone as well. The audio has been submitted to the Kerala High Court with a plea seeking an extension of the period of inquiry.

Significantly, in another audio clip between Dileep's brother-in-law TN Sooraj and his friend Sarath, the former is heard saying that the incident was not executed at the behest of Dileep, but his wife Kavya Madhavan, who used it as a retaliatory response for existing issues between her and her friends. Both Sooraj and Madhavan have been summoned for questioning on Monday.